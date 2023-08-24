Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.99 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Sysco were worth $6,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,602,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,537,000 after acquiring an additional 526,479 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,349,000 after buying an additional 166,867 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,318,000 after acquiring an additional 310,274 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY stock opened at $70.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.43. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $69.22 and a 1-year high of $87.41.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 133.27% and a net margin of 2.32%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

