Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 1,700 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.70.

FIS opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.57 and a 12-month high of $96.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

