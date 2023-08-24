Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 125 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Travelers Companies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,466,244,000 after purchasing an additional 829,918 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,409,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,411,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $257,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,382,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,035,000 after buying an additional 81,662 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV opened at $160.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($1.99). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.60%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.05, for a total transaction of $1,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,080 shares in the company, valued at $2,464,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $208.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Travelers Companies from C$183.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.08.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

