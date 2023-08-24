Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,845 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in VMware during the first quarter worth approximately $928,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VMware by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,837 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in VMware by 8.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in VMware during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on VMware from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at VMware

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 3,600 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.51, for a total transaction of $509,436.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,596.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Trading Up 1.2 %

VMW opened at $164.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.33 and its 200-day moving average is $133.45. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $170.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.13 and a beta of 0.74.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 162.41% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware Profile

(Free Report)

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.