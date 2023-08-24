Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,800 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $4,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,194,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,656,000 after purchasing an additional 26,122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 390.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 23,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 18,419 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the first quarter worth about $270,000. 99.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $404,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total value of $404,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Mh Matthews sold 8,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $714,415.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,666,277.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,147 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,733 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of POWI opened at $84.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.18. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $123.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.77 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.10%.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

