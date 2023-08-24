Smithfield Trust Co Has $43,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Smithfield Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in Citigroup by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 140.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Citigroup from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.87.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of C opened at $41.08 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $79.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day moving average of $47.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

