Smithfield Trust Co Purchases Shares of 223 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

