Smithfield Trust Co Purchases Shares of 223 NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $72,356,000 after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,997,635,000 after purchasing an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NXPI has been the topic of several research reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.
Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors
In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance
Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $225.57.
NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current year.
About NXP Semiconductors
NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than NXP Semiconductors
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- 4 Off-Price Retailers that are Worth the Price
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 Gaming Stocks to Bet On For Gains in 2024
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- 3 Hot Nasdaq Stocks to Ride This Fall
Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.