Smithfield Trust Co Sells 724 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 724 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at $1,129,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $214.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.32 and its 200-day moving average is $227.14. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $181.40 and a 1-year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,844.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.