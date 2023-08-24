Smithfield Trust Co Takes $29,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW)

Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSCW. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,047.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,232,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,615,000.

Shares of BSCW stock opened at $19.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0743 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

