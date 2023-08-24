S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SPGI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $391.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.12, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $397.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $368.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.32 and a fifty-two week high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at $433,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

