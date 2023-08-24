SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 45.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,246.8% during the 4th quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,425,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $344.76 on Thursday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $356.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.84.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

