Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Splunk from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

Splunk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $99.93 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $112.03. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Splunk news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Splunk

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 204.1% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 298 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 364 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

