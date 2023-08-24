Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) PT Raised to $135.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, July 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Splunk from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.10.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $99.93 on Thursday. Splunk has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $112.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of -79.94 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $910.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $520,533.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,330 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $357,000. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

