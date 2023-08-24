STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Purchased by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 291,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,816 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $18,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,209,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,517 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,729,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 57,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 56,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,916.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on STAA shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.10.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.73. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $40.95 and a 1 year high of $104.22.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.04 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

