Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $118.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $118.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 91.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

DAR stock opened at $61.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $51.77 and a 12-month high of $82.69.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,454,848.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 58,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $3,816,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,781.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary W. Mize purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.97 per share, with a total value of $99,153.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,848.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,722,306,000 after acquiring an additional 590,751,367 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,659,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,115,000 after acquiring an additional 61,858 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,149,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,705,000 after acquiring an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,982,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,029,000 after acquiring an additional 196,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

