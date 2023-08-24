StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AECOM from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE:ACM opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.66. AECOM has a 12 month low of $66.47 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 78,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $6,898,308.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,256.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AECOM

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of AECOM by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

