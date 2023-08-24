StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.10.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $33.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $30.47 and a 12 month high of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman purchased 47,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.37 per share, with a total value of $1,615,390.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,386.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.6% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.