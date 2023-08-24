StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

NASDAQ SBNY opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $193.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signature Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

