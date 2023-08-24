StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of vTv Therapeutics stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of -1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company's lead drug candidate is TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

Featured Articles

