Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) versus FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head to Head Survey

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A -18.38% -15.14%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.33 -$22.40 million N/A N/A FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$98.79 million ($0.87) -7.31

Sunrise New Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sunrise New Energy and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FREYR Battery 0 1 6 0 2.86

FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $15.80, indicating a potential upside of 148.43%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

Sunrise New Energy beats FREYR Battery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

