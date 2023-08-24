Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $3.62 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 160.43% from the stock’s current price.

Surf Air Mobility Price Performance

SRFM stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $5.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Surf Air Mobility

In other news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,357.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Surf Air Mobility Company Profile

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

