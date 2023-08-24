Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Critical Comparison

Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) and Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.2% of Perficient shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Symbolic Logic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Perficient shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Symbolic Logic has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perficient has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Symbolic Logic N/A N/A N/A Perficient 11.12% 29.42% 12.75%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Symbolic Logic $26.35 million 0.28 $17.44 million N/A N/A Perficient $905.06 million 2.35 $104.39 million $2.86 21.40

Perficient has higher revenue and earnings than Symbolic Logic.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Symbolic Logic and Perficient, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Symbolic Logic 0 0 0 0 N/A Perficient 0 5 3 0 2.38

Perficient has a consensus price target of $78.25, indicating a potential upside of 27.88%. Given Perficient’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Perficient is more favorable than Symbolic Logic.

Summary

Perficient beats Symbolic Logic on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Symbolic Logic

Symbolic Logic, Inc., a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects. The company was formerly known as Evolving Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Symbolic Logic, Inc. in April 2022. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc. provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio. The company also provides platform and technology solutions across blockchain, cloud, commerce, corporate performance and customer relationship management, content management systems, customer experience platforms, custom application development, DevOps, enterprise resource planning, integration and APIs, intelligent automation, Internet of Things, mobile, portals and collaboration, supply chain, product information management, and order management systems. In addition, it offers customer and digital marketing solutions, which includes analytics, content architecture, conversion rate optimization, creative design, email marketing, journey sciences, paid media, paid search, marketing automation research, SEO services, and social media; innovation and production development solutions including product development services, and a robust suite of proprietary products; and optimized global delivery solutions. It serves the healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, energy and utilities, and life sciences markets. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

