Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average of $0.96. Synchronoss Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.

