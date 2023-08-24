Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Synchronoss Technologies
Synchronoss Technologies Price Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter worth $32,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's product EngageX, offers personal cloud, which helps in backup, manage, and engage with content; multi-channel messaging, peer-to-peer communications, and application-to-person commerce solutions; and email solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synchronoss Technologies
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Bear Market vs Recession: What Are the Differences?
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- 7 Best AI Mutual Funds (and ETFs) to Sweep the AI Craze
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Auto Parts Stocks Shift Gears: Which is the Right One to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.