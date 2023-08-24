Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.8% of Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 6,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $147.42 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $428.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on JPM

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $263,249.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,688.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.