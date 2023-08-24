Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Stock Performance

Tarena International stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.46. The company has a market cap of $25.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40 and a beta of -0.54.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.08 million for the quarter. Tarena International had a net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, IT Professional Education; and IT-focused Supplementary STEAM Education Services.

