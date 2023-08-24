Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Brian C. Cornell Sells 30,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TGT opened at $123.18 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

