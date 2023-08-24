Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Brian C. Cornell Sells 30,000 Shares

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:TGT opened at $123.18 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.59.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,222 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares during the last quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $963,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,276,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,442,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Target from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.66.
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
