TD Cowen Lowers Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $180.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.75% from the stock’s previous close.

EL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 2.2 %

EL stock opened at $152.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.02. Estée Lauder Companies has a one year low of $147.18 and a one year high of $283.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,583,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,010,000. BOKF NA increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 181.1% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 62,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after purchasing an additional 40,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 647.3% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

