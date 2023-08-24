TD Cowen Trims ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Target Price to $37.00

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen to $37.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ExlService from $35.00 to $32.40 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ExlService from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ExlService from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.07.

ExlService Stock Up 1.1 %

EXLS stock opened at $28.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. ExlService has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $38.24.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in ExlService by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in ExlService in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of ExlService by 120.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

