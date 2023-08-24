Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,265,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $411.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.90. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $325.00 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $503.00 to $499.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

