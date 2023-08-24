Telsey Advisory Group Comments on DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report released on Tuesday, August 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.76. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ current full-year earnings is $13.26 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.98 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $174.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $141.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 0.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.69. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $98.01 and a 52-week high of $152.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 196.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 178 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $2,224,225.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,220,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $236,831.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

