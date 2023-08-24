Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS)

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.07% from the company’s current price.

CHS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chico’s FAS in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chico’s FAS Price Performance

Chico’s FAS stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.43. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $4.33 and a one year high of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $649.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.25.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $534.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.95 million. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 34.78% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,334,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,420,000 after buying an additional 160,139 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,151,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,292,000 after buying an additional 777,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,791,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after buying an additional 605,440 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 5,791,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,852,000 after buying an additional 997,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Chico’s FAS by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,388,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,637,000 after buying an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chico’s FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Virgin Islands; and franchise locations in Mexico and domestic airports. The company operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brands.

Featured Articles

