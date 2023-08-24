Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TDC. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Teradata from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Teradata from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradata from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Get Teradata alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Teradata

Teradata Stock Performance

NYSE TDC opened at $44.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.35, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. Teradata has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.09 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 32.47% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 14,592 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $652,846.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,201.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 41,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,426 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 115,544 shares of company stock worth $5,441,736. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDC. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Teradata by 214.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Teradata by 81.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Teradata by 40.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradata Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.