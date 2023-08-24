The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Allstate by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,022,000 after purchasing an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $1,325,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Allstate by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.31.

Allstate Stock Up 0.5 %

ALL stock opened at $105.63 on Thursday. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.