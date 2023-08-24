The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Holdings Raised by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 5,176.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in AZEK were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in AZEK by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after buying an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after buying an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in AZEK by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its stake in AZEK by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 65,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in AZEK by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,694,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,126,000 after buying an additional 917,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.93, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.73. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

Insider Activity at AZEK

In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $125,576,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,389,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

