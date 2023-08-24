The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Hershey were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Hershey by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after buying an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $411,828,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,581,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,211,000 after buying an additional 68,275 shares during the last quarter. 54.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.11.

Hershey Stock Up 0.7 %

HSY opened at $215.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.28. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $211.49 and a 12 month high of $276.88.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,990,470.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.21, for a total transaction of $38,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,575 shares in the company, valued at $3,990,470.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

