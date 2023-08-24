The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,291 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $8,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $415,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,733,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $217,575,000 after acquiring an additional 932,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

TJX opened at $90.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.15 and a 200-day moving average of $80.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.78 and a 12-month high of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.95.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

