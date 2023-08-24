Therese M. Vaughan Sells 6,500 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $235.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.94 and a 52 week high of $238.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.33.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 83.76%. Research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $3,368,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth about $7,016,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 82.2% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $206.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.92.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

