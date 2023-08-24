Traders Purchase High Volume of MongoDB Put Options (NASDAQ:MDB)

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 23,831 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,157% compared to the average volume of 1,056 put options.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 37,156 shares in the company, valued at $15,114,689.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 3,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.34, for a total transaction of $856,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,219,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,101,674.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 360 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.79, for a total transaction of $146,444.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,114,689.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,220 shares of company stock worth $38,763,571. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of MongoDB by 365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 264,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,637,000 after buying an additional 101,804 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,193,000 after buying an additional 30,758 shares during the period. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $374.00 to $421.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $372.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.09.

MDB opened at $370.74 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $135.15 and a 1-year high of $439.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $391.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.24.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.25%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MongoDB will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

