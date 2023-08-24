TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.50 price objective on the investment management company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TPVG. 22nd Century Group reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.46.

NYSE TPVG opened at $11.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $13.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.30 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.75.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 18.39% and a positive return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 64.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

