Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities began coverage on shares of Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRRSF. Scotiabank increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

