Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) PT Lowered to C$49.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRRSF. Raymond James increased their price target on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on Trisura Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trisura Group Trading Up 2.6 %

About Trisura Group

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $23.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.84. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.89 and a fifty-two week high of $34.19.

Trisura Group Ltd. is a property and casualty insurance company. It operates through the following segments: Trisura Canada, Trisura US, and Corporate and Other. The Trisura Canada segment includes surety business, risk solutions, and corporate insurance products. The Trisura US segment is involved in providing specialty fronting insurance solutions.

