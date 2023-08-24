Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) & National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Tritax Big Box REIT (OTCMKTS:TTBXF – Get Free Report) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Tritax Big Box REIT and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tritax Big Box REIT 0 0 4 0 3.00 National Health Investors 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tritax Big Box REIT currently has a consensus price target of $178.75, indicating a potential upside of 13,545.04%. National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.56%. Given Tritax Big Box REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tritax Big Box REIT is more favorable than National Health Investors.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 35.99% 8.58% 4.40%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

62.1% of National Health Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of National Health Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tritax Big Box REIT and National Health Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tritax Big Box REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors $278.19 million 7.91 $66.40 million $2.53 20.04

National Health Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Tritax Big Box REIT.

Summary

National Health Investors beats Tritax Big Box REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tritax Big Box REIT

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (ticker: BBOX) is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK. The Company seeks to exploit the significant opportunity provided by the imbalance between strong occupational demand and constrained supply of modern logistics real estate in the UK.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

