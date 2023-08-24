U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.08.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
U.S. Global Investors Company Profile
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
