U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ GROW opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87. U.S. Global Investors has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $4.08.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

