UBS Group Boosts Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Price Target to $38.00

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Buckle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of BKE stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. Buckle has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.57.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $292.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.40 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.29%.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In other Buckle news, SVP Brett P. Milkie sold 15,000 shares of Buckle stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $568,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,375.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 40.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Buckle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Buckle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Buckle by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

