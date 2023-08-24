UBS Group Cuts MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Price Target to $119.00

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $136.00 to $119.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised MasTec from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley reduced their target price on MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE:MTZ opened at $97.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.05. MasTec has a 12-month low of $62.36 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -606.50 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MasTec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in MasTec by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MasTec by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

