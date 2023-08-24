Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.13.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $437.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $456.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $489.63. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

