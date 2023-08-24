Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ULBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultralife from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ultralife in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Ultralife Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULBI opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $10.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $153.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $42.69 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Ultralife

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $27,885.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ultralife news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $27,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,046,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,497.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 20,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.33 per share, with a total value of $87,669.51. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,074,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,290.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $138,188 over the last three months. 42.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ultralife

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ultralife by 1.7% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,065,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Ultralife by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 89,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultralife by 9.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ultralife by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultralife by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.49% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

