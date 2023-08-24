United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on United Airlines from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.08.

United Airlines Price Performance

Shares of UAL stock opened at $50.39 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 48.89% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Airlines will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter worth about $482,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in United Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 43,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Airlines



United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Further Reading

