Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.67.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Price Performance

UBA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.27. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $15.07 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $831.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Urstadt Biddle Properties had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urstadt Biddle Properties

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 74,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 34,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.81% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 77 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

