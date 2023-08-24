Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.96% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stephens began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Valvoline in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Valvoline from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.60.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VVV

Valvoline Stock Performance

Shares of VVV stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $376.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 110.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $290,154.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vada O. Manager sold 8,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $290,154.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,722.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $107,026.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $562,694.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Valvoline

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valvoline by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.